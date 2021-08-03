J&K: Encounter underway in Bandipora, one unidentified terrorist killed

Follow us on Image Source : PTI An encounter has started at Chandaji area of Bandipora, said the Kashmir Zone Police on Tuesday.

An encounter broke out between security forces and militants killing one unidentified terrorist, in the Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, police said. Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Chandaji area of Bandipora in north Kashmir after inputs were received about the presence of militants there, a police official said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after the militants opened fire on the forces, who retaliated. The exchange of fire is underway and further details are awaited, the official said.

The Kashmir Zone Police notified of the development in a tweet, stating that the Police and Security officials are on the job.

Not long ago on Saturday, two Pakistani terrorists, including a top Pakistani ultra belonging to the family of the group's chief Masood Azhar and involved in the planning of the 2019 Pulwama attack, were killed in an encounter in Pulwama.

Earlier today, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir Vijay Kumar released a list of top 10 terrorists that are on target by the Jammu and Kashmir police.

It includes seven old terrorists namely -- Salim Parray, Yousuf Kantroo, Abbas Sheikh, Reyaz Shetergund, Farooq Nali, Zubair Wani and Ashraf Molvi while three new terrorists include Saqib Manzoor, Umer Mustaq Khandey and Wakeel Shah.

"Top 10 targets: Old terrorists - Salim Parray, Yousuf Kantroo, Abbas Sheikh, Reyaz Shetergund, Farooq Nali, Zubair Wani & Ashraf Molvi. New terrorists - Saqib Manzoor, Umer Mustaq Khandey and Wakeel Shah: IGP Kashmir," read a tweet by Kashmir Zone Police.

(With ANI Inputs)

