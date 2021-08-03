J&K: Suspected drone activity reported yet again in Samba; forces on alert

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Suspected drone activity reported yet again in Samba

Suspected drone activity was reported in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district on Monday night. Commenting on the drone activity, Superintendent of police (SSP) Samba Rajesh Sharma said, "Suspected drone movements were reported in Samba last night. We have alerted all police posts and nakas."

Suspected drone activity was also reported on Sunday night from four places in the Bari Brahmana area of Samba. Earlier on Friday, suspected drones were spotted at three different places in the Samba district.

On July 16, a drone that was operating around the Jammu Air Base was picked up by the radars of the anti-drone system deployed by the National Security Guard (NSG) there. The NSG had deployed an anti-drone system in the city after a drone attack took place on the Jammu air base last month.

The Air Force has also taken measures to prevent any such attack in Jammu and other important airbases across the country. It has also taken strict measures to address threats from small drones.

After the Jammu attack, the number of drone sightings has gone up drastically and there have been several instances where the Army and Border Security Forces (BSF) troops at the border have fired at them.

Kashmir police release list of top 10 terrorists on target

Meanwhile, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir Vijay Kumar released a list of top 10 terrorists that are on target by the Jammu and Kashmir police.

It includes seven old terrorists namely -- Salim Parray, Yousuf Kantroo, Abbas Sheikh, Reyaz Shetergund, Farooq Nali, Zubair Wani and Ashraf Molvi while three new terrorists include Saqib Manzoor, Umer Mustaq Khandey and Wakeel Shah.

"Top 10 targets: Old terrorists - Salim Parray, Yousuf Kantroo, Abbas Sheikh, Reyaz Shetergund, Farooq Nali, Zubair Wani & Ashraf Molvi. New terrorists - Saqib Manzoor, Umer Mustaq Khandey and Wakeel Shah: IGP Kashmir," read a tweet by Kashmir Zone Police.

(With inputs from ANI)

Also Read | Naxals using drones for recce on security forces near Chhattisgarh-Maharashtra border: Official

Latest India News