'Bigg Boss kya cheez hai! Elvish Yadav has a dual face': Maneka Gandhi after snakes recovered from rave party

Elvish Yadav case: Amid a massive uproar over the alleged links of Bigg Boss winner Elvish Yadav with the supply of dangerous snakes' venom to the high-profile rave party in Noida, BJP MP and founder and Chairperson of People for Animals, Maneka Gandhi, on Friday, lambasted and said "these people have a dual face" and added he must be arrested.

While speaking to the news agency, ANI, Gandhi underscored that she got a clue after a raid was conducted in Mathura where at least eight people were found with a similar number of snakes. According to Gandhi, the arrested people revealed the name of Yadav.

However, she did not provide any evidence to support her claims. "About a week ago a raid was conducted in Mathura, UP, where eight people were found with eight snakes. These people revealed that they were part of a gang which used to supply snake venom as a drug at rave parties," she told ANI.

"The members of this gang mentioned the name of (Elvish) Yadav. We contacted the gang to supply snake venom to us. In this action, 11 snakes were rescued and snake venom was also recovered. All these people should go to jail," added Gandhi.

"Bigg Boss kya cheez hai"

When the reporter asked the alleged Youtuber is also a winner of a reality show, Gandhi exclaimed, "Bigg Boss kya cheez hai (What is Big Boss!) and dubbed him as "anti-national" who allegedly kills snakes in order to supply their venom to the rave parties.

Notably, the Indian cobra was hunted for leather but is now protected by the Indian government, although it does not fall under the category of endangered species. The International Union for Conservation of Nature and Natural Resources has classified Naja naja as a species of least concern. It is a protected species under the Indian Wildlife Protection Act (1972).

If the venom is extracted from the Cobra via surgery, it automatically dies due to infection. Citing the same reason, the Member of Parliament urged the UP Police to nab him as soon as possible.

Elvish Yadav refutes allegations

Earlier today, an FIR was filed against the Bigg Boss winner in connection with a rave party in Noida, Sector 49 on Friday. Besides, Elvish's five associates have also been taken into custody after the Drugs Department, Forest Department, and Noida Police conducted a joint raid at the rave party. The arrested individuals have been identified as Rahul, Titunath, Narayan, Ravinath and Jaikaran.

Later, taking to Instagram, he shared a video statement and said that he was ready to cooperate with the police officials. "All the accusations against me are baseless and utterly untrue. There isn't even a shred of truth in any of them. Please refrain from tarnishing my reputation. I am fully prepared to collaborate with the UP Police in their investigation. If even the slightest fraction of these allegations turn out to be accurate, I will take full responsibility", Elvish can be heard saying in the video.

