EC freezes LJP's party symbol amid tussle between Chirag Paswan and Pashupati Paras

The Election Commission has frozen the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) symbol amid a tussle between factions of Chirag Pawan and his uncle and Union minister Pashupati Kumar Paras. Both the factions of LJP had claimed the election symbol 'Bangla' (House) in the Election Commission.

The nomination for the two assembly bypoll seats in Bihar is in process.

Chirag Paswan had visited the election commission office on Friday to demand that the party symbol continues to be with his party. One faction of the LJP is led by president Paswan and another one by his uncle and Union Cabinet Minister Paras.

The crisis in the LJP began when five MPs switched from Paswan’s to Paras’ in June this year. Later, Pashupati Paras declared himself as the party president in Patna.

Pashupati Kumar Paras and Chirag, son of late Ram Vilas Paswan, have been in a feud over the inheritance of party's legacy.

