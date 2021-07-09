After taking charge as Cabinet minister, Paras has this to say about nephew Chirag Paswan

Follow us on Image Source : PTI FILE| President Ram Nath Kovind administers oath to Pashu Pati Kumar Paras as a Cabinet Minister, at a swearing-in ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi, Wednesday, July 7, 2021.

Softening his stance against Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) leader Chirag Paswan, Union Minister Pashupati Kumar Paras, who was inducted into Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Cabinet on Wednesday, had some words of solace for his nephew.

Welcoming the Delhi High Court decision of rejecting Chirag Paswan’s plea, Paras said that his nephew has every right to the late Ram Vilas Paswan's property. “I respect the court's decision. Chirag Paswan has the right to Ram Vilas Paswan's property. “

The Delhi High Court on Friday dismissed a plea by the leader of one of the factions of LJP Chirag Pawan challenging the Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla’s decision to recognise his uncle Pashupati Kumar Paras as the leader of the party in the House, saying it was without merits.

Unlike previous instances, the new Union Food Processing minister who took on Wednesday seemed to have softened his stance against his nephew, Chirag Paswan.

“He is my nephew, I'll not cause him pain, but he has strayed off track. Everyone has gone against him,” he said.

Pashupati Kumar Paras and Chirag Paswan have been engaged in an ugly spat over the LJP’s ownership. Chirag Paswan had even expressed ‘serious reservations’ over PM inducting Paras into his Cabinet.

