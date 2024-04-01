EC ensures BJP MP Dilip Ghosh and Congress leader Supriya Shrinate over derogatory remarks against women

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Dilip Ghosh and Supriya Shrinate

The Election Commission has censured BJP MP Dilip Ghosh and Congress leader Supriya Shrinate for their derogatory remarks against women. The Election Commission on Wednesday slapped show-cause notices on BJP leader Dilip Ghosh and Congress leader Supriya Shrinate for their offensive remarks against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Kangana Ranaut respectively.

The Commission, in its order after receiving their replies to notices issued to them over MCC violations, said they are convinced that they made a personal attack and thus violated the provisions of the Model Code of Conduct. They have been warned to remain careful in public utterances during the Model Code of Conduct period. Their election-related communications will be specially and additionally monitored by the Commission from now on.

The poll panel said that prima facie, the two remarks were violative of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) and its advisory to political parties to maintain dignity during electioneering. The MCC came into force on March 16 with the commission announcing the schedule for the Lok Sabha elections.

What the leaders said

According to the EC notice, she had posted: "Kya bhav chal raha hai Mandi mein, koi batayega?" The notice to West Bengal BJP leader Ghosh was issued after the Trinamool Congress (TMC) approached the commission. According to the English translation of Ghosh's remark, as provided by the EC in its notice, he had said: "When Didi goes to Goa, she becomes Goa's daughter, in Tripura, she says I am Tripura's daughter, decide who is your father, this is not right".