Earthquake of magnitude 3.8 hits Uttarakhand

According to the National Centre of Seismology (NCS), the depth of the quake was 10 km

So far, no reports of any damage have surfaced

An earthquake of magnitude 3.8 on the Richter Scale was felt in Uttarakhand's Tehri Garhwal on Sunday. The quake was reported at 2.02 am, according to the National Centre of Seismology (NCS).

"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.8, Occurred on 05-12-2021, 02:02:47 IST, Lat: 30.61 & Long: 78.82, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: Tehri Garhwal , Uttarakhand," the NCS tweeted.

The depth of the quake was 10 km. So far, no reports of any damage have surfaced.

