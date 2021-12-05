Strong earthquake of magnitude 6 hits Indonesia

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO/ PTI Earthquake hits Indonesia

According to the US Geological Survey (USGS), the depth of the quake was 174.3 km

So far, no reports of any damage have surfaced

A strong and shallow earthquake of magnitude 6.0 on the Richter Scale jolted Indonesia on Sunday. The quake was reported at 5:17 am with its epicentre at 259 km north of Tobelo in Indonesia, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS). The depth of the quake was 174.3 km.

There were no reports of any loss of life or damage to property in the quake.

