Earthquake of magnitude 4.3 hits Rajasthan's Bikaner

According to the National Centre of Seismology (NCS), the depth of the quake was 19 km.

So far, no reports of any damage have surfaced.

An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on the Richter Scale was felt in Rajasthan's Bikaner on Sunday. The quake was reported at 6:56 pm with its epicentre at a depth of 381 km northwest of Bikaner, Rajasthan, according to the National Centre of Seismology (NCS).

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.3, Occurred on 12-12-2021, 18:56:20 IST, Lat: 30.00 & Long: 70.10, Depth: 19 Km ,Location: 381km NW of Bikaner, Rajasthan," the NCS tweeted.

The depth of the quake was 19 km. So far, no reports of any damage have surfaced.

