Earthquake of magnitude 4.3 hits Rajasthan's Bikaner

Highlights
- A 4.3 magnitude earthquake rocked Rajasthan's Bikaner.
- According to the National Centre of Seismology (NCS), the depth of the quake was 19 km.
- So far, no reports of any damage have surfaced.
An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on the Richter Scale was felt in Rajasthan's Bikaner on Sunday. The quake was reported at 6:56 pm with its epicentre at a depth of 381 km northwest of Bikaner, Rajasthan, according to the National Centre of Seismology (NCS).
"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.3, Occurred on 12-12-2021, 18:56:20 IST, Lat: 30.00 & Long: 70.10, Depth: 19 Km ,Location: 381km NW of Bikaner, Rajasthan," the NCS tweeted.
The depth of the quake was 19 km. So far, no reports of any damage have surfaced.
