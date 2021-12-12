Sunday, December 12, 2021
     
Earthquake of magnitude 4.3 hits Rajasthan's Bikaner

The quake was reported at 6:56 pm with its epicentre at a depth of 381 km northwest of Bikaner, Rajasthan, according to the National Centre of Seismology (NCS).

India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: December 12, 2021 19:37 IST
Image Source : FILE PHOTO/ PTI

Highlights

  • A 4.3 magnitude earthquake rocked Rajasthan's Bikaner.
  • According to the National Centre of Seismology (NCS), the depth of the quake was 19 km.
  • So far, no reports of any damage have surfaced.

An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on the Richter Scale was felt in Rajasthan's Bikaner on Sunday. The quake was reported at 6:56 pm with its epicentre at a depth of 381 km northwest of Bikaner, Rajasthan, according to the National Centre of Seismology (NCS). 

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.3, Occurred on 12-12-2021, 18:56:20 IST, Lat: 30.00 & Long: 70.10, Depth: 19 Km ,Location: 381km NW of Bikaner, Rajasthan," the NCS tweeted. 

 

The depth of the quake was 19 km. So far, no reports of any damage have surfaced.  

