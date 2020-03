Image Source : AP Earthquake hits Chhattisgarh, tremors felt in Sukma and Jagdalpur

Tremors were felt in Sukma and Jagdalpur districts after a 4.2-magnitude earthquake hit Chhatisgarh on Saturday afternoon. According to the local media reports, many people rushed out of their homes as they felt the mild tremorsn Times Now reported. The epicentre of the earthquake was reportedly around 34 kilometre south of Jagdalpur in Chhattisgarh with a depth of 10 km. Reportedly, tremors are also felt in Khairaput and Mathili blocks along with few other places in the district.