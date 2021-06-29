Drones controlled from across border; RDX likely used in Jammu IAF station blast: Sources

Follow us on Jammu Air Force Station

In the recent Jammu air force station attack, it is being suspected that Drones were controlled from across the border. A special bomb squad team of National Security Guard (NSG) is investigating the nature of the blast at Jammu Air Force Station. The use of RDX or TNT and involvement of local handler also being investigated, as per sources.

Meanwhile, the government on Tuesday handed over the probe into the drone attack on the Jammu air force station to the National Investigation Agency (NIA). Explosives were dropped on the Indian Air Force station in Jammu by two drones in the early hours of Sunday, injuring two personnel.

The investigation into the attack on the Jammu air force station has been handed over to the NIA, a Home Ministry spokesperson said.



