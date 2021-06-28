Army opens fire after two drones seen near military station in Jammu; high alert sounded

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Two drones spotted near military camp in Jammu

Two drones were spotted hovering near a military camp twice in Jammu on Sunday night hours after two explosives-laden drones crashed into the high-security Indian Air Force station at Jammu airport. The incidents took place on Sunday night and again on Monday morning.

An army sentry at Army Garrison at Kalu Chack had spotted an object hovering over brigade headquarter between 11 pm and 11:30 pm on Sunday. The quick reaction teams opened fire on noticing the suspected drone. The drone was again seen by the sentry around 3 am and quick reaction teams swiftly opened fire to bring it down.

The whole area outside the military station was cordoned off immediately and a massive search operation was launched. According to a PTI report, nothing objectionable has been found on the ground so far.

"High alert was sounded and quick reaction teams engaged them with firing. Both the drones flew away. A major threat was thwarted by the alertness and proactive approach of troops. Security forces are on high alert and search operation is in progress," Lt Col Devender Anand, PRO, Defence, said.

The latest incident comes barely a day after a drone, in a first-of-its-kind strike, dropped two bombs at IAF station in Jammu, causing minor injuries to two personnel. The first blast ripped off the roof of a single-storey building at the technical area of the airport manned by the IAF in the Satwari area of the city. The second one was on the ground, the officials said.

The explosions were heard up to a kilometre away and caused some panic among residents of these areas. The aerial distance between Jammu airport and the international border is 14 km. Investigators are trying to ascertain the flight path of the two drones.

