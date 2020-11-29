Drone spotted at International Border in J&K's RS Pura; returns to Pakistan following BSF firing

Image Source : PTI BSF spots drone along International Border in Jammu and Kashmir

The Border Security Force (BSF) late on Friday spotted a drone at the International border in Jammu and Kashmir's RS Pura sector. According to the BSF statement on Saturday, the drone was spotted at the International Border in Arnia area. Commenting further, the BSF said the drone went back to Pakistan after its security personnel fired at it.

"A drone was sighted at the international border in Arnia area of RS Pura Sector in Jammu and Kashmir last night. It went back towards Pakistan after alert BSF troops fired on it," BSF said.

This is not the first incident of a drone being spotted along the International Border or the Line of Control (LoC).

On November 21, a drone movement was noticed in the Mendhar sector along the Line of Control (LoC) amid a surge in ceasefire violations by the Pakistani Army, according to sources.

On November 20, two drones were spotted from the direction of Pakistan and crossed the IB in the Samba sector.

Latest India News