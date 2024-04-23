DRDO develops lightest bulletproof jacket for protection against highest threat level

Follow us on Image Source : PIB Lightest bulletproof jacket

New Delhi: A unit of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has successfully developed the lightest bulletproof jacket in the country for protection against the highest threat level 6, an official statement said on Tuesday. This bulletproof jacket was successfully recently tested at the Terminal Ballistics Research Laboratory (TBRL), Chandigarh.

"DRDO's Defence Materials and Stores Research and Development Establishment (DMSRDE), Kanpur has successfully developed the lightest bulletproof jacket in the country for protection against 7.62 x 54 R API (level 6 of BIS 17051) ammunition. Recently, this bulletproof jacket was successfully tested at TBRL, Chandigarh as per BIS 17051-2018," the Ministry of Defence said in a statement.

Features of lightest bulletproof jacket

According to the ministry, this jacket is based on a new design approach where novel material along with new processes has been used, the statement issued by the Ministry of Defence said.

The front hard armour panel (HAP) of this jacket defeats multiple hits (six shots) of 7.62x54 R API (sniper rounds) in both ICW (in-conjunction with) and standalone design.

The ergonomically designed front HAP is made of a monolithic ceramic plate with polymer backing which enhances wearability and comfort during an operation. "The areal density of ICW hard armour panel (HAP) and standalone HAP is less than 40 kg/m2 and 43 kg/m2 respectively," the statement said.

Secretary Department of Defence R&D and Chairman DRDO has congratulated DMSRDE for the successful development of this lightest bulletproof jacket for protection against the highest threat level.

Also Read: India successfully tests new version of air-launched medium-range ballistic missile

Also Read: DRDO successfully flight-test 'Indigenous Technology Cruise Missile' off Odisha | WATCH