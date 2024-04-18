DRDO successfully flight-test 'Indigenous Technology Cruise Missile' off Odisha | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : PIB Flight test of the Indigenous Technology Cruise Missile

New Delhi: The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) conducted a successful flight-test of the Indigenous Technology Cruise Missile (ITCM) from the Integrated Test Range (ITR), Chandipur off the coast of Odisha on Thursday (April 18).

Missile is also equipped with advanced avionics and software

According to the Ministry of Defence, during the test, all subsystems performed as per expectation. "The missile performance was monitored by several Range Sensors like Radar, Electro-Optical Tracking System (EOTS) and Telemetry deployed by ITR at different locations to ensure complete coverage of the flight path. The flight of the missile was also monitored from the Su-30-Mk-I aircraft of the Indian Air Force," it said.

The missile followed the desired path using way point navigation and demonstrated very low-altitude sea-skimming flight. This successful flight test has also established the reliable performance of the indigenous propulsion system developed by Gas Turbine Research Establishment (GTRE), Bengaluru.

The missile is also equipped with advanced avionics and software to ensure better and reliable performance. The missile is developed by Bengaluru-based DRDO laboratory Aeronautical Development Establishment (ADE) along with contribution from other laboratories and Indian industries. The test was witnessed by many senior scientists from various DRDO laboratories along with the representatives from the production partner.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has congratulated DRDO for the successful flight test of the ITCM and stated that the successful development of indigenous long-range subsonic cruise missile powered by indigenous propulsion is a major milestone for Indian defence R&D.

