DRDO, Army successfully test indigenous ATGM missile from Karakoram range | WATCH

The indigenously developed laser-guided Anti-Tank Guided Missile (ATGM) was successfully test-fired from the Main Battle Tank (MBT) Arjun at the Karakoram ranges with the support of Armoured Corps Centre and School (ACCS) on Tuesday. The missile was test-fired by the Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and the Indian Army.

"In this test, the ATGM has hit the bull’s eye with textbook precision and successfully defeated the target at minimum ranges. Telemetry systems recorded the satisfactory flight performance of the missile," a Defence Ministry statement said.

The all-indigenous ATGM employs a tandem High Explosive Anti-Tank (HEAT) warhead to defeat Explosive Reactive Armour (ERA) protected armoured vehicles. The ATGM has been developed with multi-platform launch capability and is currently undergoing technical evaluation trials from 120 mm rifled gun of MBT Arjun, the ministry further stated.

Engaging the targets at lower ranges is a challenge due to the dimensional constraints of tank launched ATGMs, which has been successfully accomplished by the ATGM for MBT Arjun, the statement said.

"With today’s trial, the ATGM’s capability to engage targets from minimum to maximum range has been established. Earlier the trials have been successful for maximum range," the statement added.

