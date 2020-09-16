Image Source : AP Dr. Reddy's partners with Russia for clinical trial of Sputnik V in India

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories has signed a deal with the Russian Direct Investment Fund to conduct a clinical trial and distribution of coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V in India. According to the agreement, Russia's sovereign wealth fund will supply 100 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to India.

According to the report, both the trials and supply deal depends on the central drug regulator's approval. As per Mint's report, if the trials are successful, the vaccine will be available in India as early as December this year.

“India is amongst most severely impacted countries from COVID 19 and we believe our human adenovirus dual vector platform will provide a safe and scientifically validated option to India in the battle against COVID-19," RDIF chief executive officer Kirill Dmitriev said in a statement.

Russia is the first country in the world to register a COVID-19 vaccine after less than two months of human testing. The vaccine that is developed by amaleya Research Institute and the Russian defence ministry, the vaccine underwent necessary tests. Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the time that full-scale production was due to start in September.

