Doordarshan anchor faints during live news show while reporting West Bengal's heatwave | VIDEO

Doordarshan anchor fainted in live show

As West Bengal undergoes severe heatwave conditions, a shocking and concerning episode unfolded in Kolkata as Doordarshan anchor Lopamudra Sinha fainted while delivering news live on television. She shared her story on Facebook and described the entire scenario leading up to the incident. Taking to Facebook, Sinha described her situation during the programme when her blood pressure went down drastically, after which she collapsed.

What led to her collapse?

She said that she was feeling unwell before the show, however, she attempted to carry on thinking a glass of water would make her feel relieved. However, being unable to hydrate regularly due to absence of opportunities to do so during the live broadcast, she was unable to drink water until minutes later.

Her condition worsened while covering the heatwave segment and she blacked out. “My speech started slurring, and ultimately I could see the teleprompter fade away,” she said in the Facebook post in Bengali.

People express concern

Ever since the incident came to the fore, people expressed concern and support for her and wished for her speedy recovery.

The incident comes as several parts of the state are currently witnessing severe heatwave temperatures over 40 degrees Celsius.

