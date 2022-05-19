Domesting LPG price hiked by Rs 3.50 as inflation continues to rage | Check new rates

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE IMAGE) Domestic LPG cylinders: Price hiked by Rs 3.50; crosses Rs 1,000 mark in most places | Check new rates

LPG now costs Rs 1003 per 14.2-kg cylinder in the national capital, up from Rs 999.50 previously, according to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers. In Kolkata, it will cost around Rs 1029, and in Chennai Rs 1018.5. Besides, domestic LPG cylinder, the prices of commercial cylinder have been increased by Rs 8 as well. Since April 2021, prices have risen by over Rs 190 per cylinder.

This is the second hike in the month of May following the firming of international energy rates. With the latest price hike of 14.2kg cooking gas cylinder, the rates have breached the Rs 1000 mark in all states across the country.

The government pays no subsidy on LPG in most cities and the price of the refill that consumers, including the poor women who got free connection under the much-talked Ujjwala scheme, is the same as non-subsidised or market price LPG.

Earlier this month, the price of commercial LPG cylinders - the one used by establishments like hotels and restaurants - was increased. On May 1, the price of a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder was increased by Rs 102.50 to Rs 2,355.50.

International oil prices have been on the rise this year. They jumped to a 13-year high of USD 140 per barrel in March before shedding some of the gains. To compound things, the Indian rupee tumbled to a near Rs 77 to a dollar. India relies on overseas purchases to meet about 85 per cent of its oil requirement, making it one of the most vulnerable in Asia to higher oil prices.

