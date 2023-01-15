Domestic flight operations begin at Bengaluru's Terminal 2

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@BLRAIRPORT Domestic flight operations commence at Bengaluru airport T2.

Domestic flight operations began at terminal 2 of Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru on Sunday. The terminal was built at the cost of around Rs 5,000 crore and was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Speaking about the commencement of domestic operations at the T2 international terminal, Bengaluru airport team tweeted, "Domestic operations at BLR Airport's T2 began on the auspicious occasion of Makara Sankranthi with @OfficialStarAir's flight to Kalaburagi. Hari Marar, MD & CEO, BIAL and Bopanna CA, Head Airports, Star Air lit the lamp to mark the operationalisation of T2 @MoCA_GoI @AAI_Official"

With the inauguration of T2, the passenger handling capacity, as well as counters for check-in and immigration, will double. This will help the people immensely as the airport will then be able to handle around 5-6 crore passengers annually which is a massive increase from the current 2.5 crores.

‘Terminal in a Garden’ theme

Terminal 2 was designed keeping in mind the 'garden city' that Bengaluru is called and is meant to be 'a walk in the garden.' Passengers will travel through 10,000+ sq meters of green walls, and outdoor gardens that were made using indigenous technology. The terminal was also created with sustainability principles woven into its design.

T2 is also one of the first terminals across the globe that can be experienced on the metaverse. The platform offers a three-dimensional (3D) virtual experience. It has been designed in collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS), which is a multinational cloud computing platform, and Polygon, the Indian blockchain platform.

ALSO READ | Go First plane takes off without taking over 50 passengers at Bengaluru airport

Latest India News