Five killed, several injured as mini bus falls into gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda

Image Source : INDIA TV (REPRESENTATIONAL PIC) Five killed as mini bus falls into gorge in J&K's Doda

At least five people lost their lives after a mini bus fell into a gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda on Monday. The accident took place on the Thathri-Gandoh road near village Piyakul, 42 kms from Doda district town. The mini bus was going to Kahara from Doda town.

Police said that at least 20 passengers were travelling in the bus, adding rescuers have so far recovered bodies of two persons, while six others were evacuated in an injured condition to hospital.

Doda deputy commissioner said that rescue operation is currently underway. A helicopter of IAF has also been pressed into service of critically injured in the mishap.

(This is a developing story. More details awaited.)

