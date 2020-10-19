Watch | Doctor dances to Ghungroo song in PPE kit to cheer up patients in Assam coronavirus ward

Image Source : ANI GRAB A doctor at Silchar Medical College dances to the tune of a Bollywood number in a COVID ward in Assam.

Call it a stress buster or a break from hectic COVID duty, a doctor at Silchar Medical College danced to the tune of a Bollywood number in a coronavirus ward in Assam. The doctor who danced on one of Bollywood's popular song 'Ghungroo toot gaye' wearing Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) did full justice to the song and made pretty impressive moves to bring cheer to patients. The video has been shared by new agency ANI.

Not the first time during this pandemic when a doctor was seen dancing on duty to cheer up and boost morale of patients. Actually, as duty hours with strict protocols exceeded ever since pandemic hit the country, many health workers sometimes in group, or even patients were seen dancing to boost up confidence and put negative thinking aside to fight coronavirus in care centres across the country.

The outbreak of coronavirus has really changed peoples' lifestyle and approach to life with strict norms, protocols and making them adjust to a new normal with restrictions on plenty of things that were earlier part of routine life.

India, at present, has the second highest coronavirus cases in the world after United States, however, the only green line here is that finally, the country has surpassed the first wave of coronavirus as the rising graph of cases has started to curve, showing signs that per day cases of coronavirus will witness a decline in the coming days. However, the availability of an effective coronavirus vaccine is still the most desired wish across the world.

