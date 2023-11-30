Do you agree with Bihar government’s decision to end holidays of Ram Navami, Rakshabandhan and Janmashtami?

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV India TV Opinion Poll

The Nitish Kumar government in Bihar came under attack from the BJP over the proposed holiday calendar for 2024, according to which, schools may be required to remain open on many Hindu festivals. The education department communication stated the revised holiday calendar aims to ensure that classes are held for at least 220 days in the year per the RTE Act. It said the calendar has to be followed by "all schools run or aided by the government, at primary, upper primary and secondary levels".

Attacking the state government, the BJP alleged that holidays on Ram Navami and Janmashtami, associated with the most popular of Hindu deities Lord Rama and Lord Krishna respectively, have been done away with and on the other hand, the number of days requiring schools to remain shut for Muslim festivals has been increased.

India TV also asked a similar question, 'Do you agree with the Bihar government’s decision to end the holidays of Ram Navami, Rakshabandhan and Janmashtami?'. While a whopping 90 per cent of voters thought that the move was wrong, just 8 per cent were of the view that the Nitish Kumar government is right. 2 per cent abstained from voting.

Latest India News