Toolkit case: Delhi court reserves order on Disha Ravi's bail plea for Tuesday

Image Source : PTI Climate activist Disha Ravi being produced at Patiala Court in connection with Greta Thunberg toolkit case.

Delhi's Patiala House Court on Saturday reserved its order for Tuesday on Disha Ravi's bail application, who is under 3-day judicial custody in the toolkit case.

Disha arrested in toolkit case in relation to farmers protest

A Delhi court on Friday sent climate activist Disha Ravi to three-days judicial custody in connection with the 'toolkit' case. The 21-year-old activist was produced before the court amid high security at the end of her five-days police custody.

Ravi was arrested from Bengaluru on February 13 in connection with allegedly editing and sharing a 'toolkit' on social media related to the farmers' protest.

During the course of proceedings, the Delhi Police told Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Akash Jain that Ravi has been evasive in giving replies during the interrogation and shifted the blame onto co-accused Nikita Jacob and Shantanu Muluk.

The police requested the court to send her to three-days judicial custody, as they have served a notice to co-accused Shantanu, who will join the investigation on February 22, following which both will be confronted.

"She has been evasive in giving replies. We have served notice to co-accused Shantanu who will be joining the investigation on February 22. She has to be confronted with co-accused," Public Prosecutor Irfan Ahmed told the court.

The prosecutor added, "During the course of interrogation, Disha Ravi has shifted the blame on Nikita and Shantanu. All the accused need to be confronted with one another. That's why three days judicial custody is being sought."

The court was also informed that Disha Ravi has moved a bail application which will come up for hearing on February 20.

'Age immaterial'

Former law enforcement officers have said that in the case of Disha Ravi, age is immaterial, and what matters is the series of actions that are "naturally anti-national".

In a letter to the President of India, a forum of concerned citizens from judicial and law enforcement backgrounds said that they are very agitated by the unsubstantiated allegations being presented to the media as well the public in general through social media with regard to the arrest of Disha Ravi, a Bengaluru resident, by the Delhi Police.

"We are surprised to note that the criminal's age is being highlighted to prove innocence. Legally speaking, no adult is absolved of any crime to conspire with foreign elements inimical to India. In the instant case, age is immaterial, what matters is the series of actions that are naturally anti-national," they said.

Release her immediately, demand activists

Meanwhile, prominent people, including artists, environmental and social activists held a virtual press conference on Friday, saying climate activist Disha Ravi must be released immediately. They also demanded withdrawal of all charges made against her.

The virtual press conference was jointly organised by National Alliance of People's Movements, Coalition for Environmental Justice in India and People's Union for Civil Liberties here.

The activists also said warrants against Shantanu Muluk and Nikita Jacob must be dropped.

(With inputs from IANS)

