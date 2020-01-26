Sunday, January 26, 2020
     
  Back to back explosions reported in Assam on Republic Day

Two major explosions took place in Assam's Dibrugarh on Sunday. The first explosion was reported at a shop near NH 37 at Graham Bazaar while the second explosion took place near a Gurudwara.

Dibrugarh Updated on: January 26, 2020 9:04 IST
Image Source : ANI

Massive explosion near NH 37 in Dibrugarh, Assam

Back to back explosions were heard in Assam's Dibrugarh on Sunday. As per reports, two explosions took place within 30 minutes time span. The first explosion was reported at a shop near NH 37 at Graham Bazaar while the second explosion took place near a Gurudwara. Assam police and other officials have reached the spot.

Assam DGP Bhaskar Jyoti Mahant told ANI, "We have received the information about the explosion in Dibrugarh. An investigation has begun, it is being probed that who is involved in this."

The number of casualties and the intensity of the explosion is yet to certain.

More details awaited...

 

