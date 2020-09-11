Image Source : TWITTER @SURESH_MATHEW On Kangana Ranaut flight chaos, DGCA seeks report from Indigo on 'safety violation' by mediapersons

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation on Friday sought a report from IndiGo airlines on the alleged violation of safety and social distancing protocols by mediapersons in its Chandigarh-Mumbai flight that had actor Kangana Ranaut as a passenger. The DGCA has sought a report from the airline on "violation of safety and social distancing protocol by media personnel on flight 6E-264.

We have seen some videos wherein mediapersons are standing too close to each other in the 6E264 flight on Wednesday. It seems to be a violation of safety and social distancing protocols. We have asked IndiGo to submit a report on this incident," a DGCA official said.

In videos that have emerged online, reporters are seen speaking into their mics or taking mobile phone videos while reporting for their channels from the plane in the middle of a wild chase of Kangana Ranaut, who was returning to Mumbai that day in the middle of a huge row with Maharashtra's ruling Shiv Sena.

Meanwhile, The carrier, in a statement said it informed the aviation regulator that all norms were duly followed from its end.

"We would like to reiterate that our cabin crew, as well as the captain followed all the requisite protocols, including announcements to restrict photography, follow social distancing and maintain overall safety," the airline stated.

IndiGo said it also followed the requisite protocol of documenting this matter in its post-flight report.

"We are committed to providing a safe, hassle-free experience to our passengers," it added.

As per the Civil Aviation Ministry's social distancing rules issued on May 25, "on arrival at the destination, passengers should be allowed to exit (the plane) in a sequence so as to avoid any bunching".

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage