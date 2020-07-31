Image Source : PTI (FILE) Sushant Singh Rajput case: Devendra Fadnavis demands ED probe, accuses Maharashtra Government of 'reluctance'

Sushant Singh Rajput death: Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis demanded an inquiry into Sushant Singh Rajput death by Enforcement Directorate (ED). Fadnavis also lashed out at Maharashtra Government for what he called as it's 'reluctance' in the probe. Devendra Fadnavis' latest demand has given a political angle to Sushant Singh Rajput case.

"There is a huge public sentiment about handing over #SushantSinghRajput case to CBI but looking at the reluctance of State Government, atleast ED can register an ECIR since misappropriation and money laundering angle has come out," Fadnavis tweeted.

There is a huge public sentiment about handing over #SushantSinghRajput case to CBI but looking at the reluctance of State Government, atleast @dir_ed ED can register an ECIR since misappropriation and money laundering angle has come out. — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) July 31, 2020

Mumbai Police is currently investigating into Sushant Singh Rajput's death. Bihar Police have registered an FIR in the case after Sushant Singh Rajput' family raised allegations against his ex-girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty.

Earlier today, Advocate General of Bihar Lalit Kishore said that Maharashtra Police was not co-operating in Bihar Police's probe

"Bihar government has filed a caveat before Supreme Court challenging actor Rhea Chakraborty's petition seeking transfer of the FIR registered in Patna to Mumbai. Lawyer Mukul Rohatgi has been engaged in the case," Kishore said.

When asked about whether the Patna Police is doing "is wrong" or not, in registering an FIR against Rajput's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, he said, "If we look at the statement given by Sushant's father minutely, then it is also within the jurisdiction of the Patna Police. The FIR that has been registered is correct.

Further slamming the lack of cooperation among the two police forces, he said that it was "unfortunate" that they were not "cooperating" with the police.

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage