An anti-Naxalite squad of Kerala Police on Thursday took into custody a dentist in the city on suspicion that he has links with Maoists, Police here said.

The Kerala team carried out searches at three places, including at his clinic.

The dentist was taken to Malappuram for further questioning, police said.

