Delhi: Wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat detain merely 2km from mega new Parliament event; Oppn condemns

Even after a month of continuous protests against the alleged sexual misconduct by the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, top wrestlers, who have once clinched medals for India at the international forums, have been struggling at Jantar Mantar in the national capital.

The tensions heightened on Sunday as wrestler Vinesh Phogat, along with her cousin sister Sangeeta Phogat, and other players, made an attempt to breach the security barricades at a time when Prime Minister Narendra Modi was inaugurating the new "temple of democracy", i.e new Parliament building in New Delhi.

This led to a clash, with both protesters and police officers engaging in pushing and shoving. Later all wrestlers, including Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia and their supporters were detained and removed from the protest site.

Earlier in the day, Punia asserted that the Mahapanchayat will take place on Sunday while emphasising the fight for self-respect.

Last week on Sunday, the Khap maha panchayat called in support of protesting wrestlers, which lasted over five hours at Haryana's Meham town, and claimed that women from across the nation would participate in the Delhi panchayat on May 28.

However, most of the Khap and farmer leaders coming from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh were stopped by the police in Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

Congress, Kejriwal condemn police action

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal condemned the police action against the wrestlers, who have accused Singh of sexual harassment and were staging protests at the Jantar Mantar since April 23.

"Such behaviour with our sportspersons who increase the honour of the country is very wrong and condemnable," said Kejriwal in a tweet.

Later, AAP also shared a video wherein it compared police detaining the agitated protestors and PM Modi inaugurating the new Parliament building.

'Coronation over, arrogant king is crushing voice of people': Rahul

Congress, which has boycotted the mega event, also shared a similar video in which protestors were being dragged by the police while PM Modi was busy with inauguration works. Later, Rahul Gandhi also shared the shocking video of the protest site and captioned it, "The coronation is over - the 'arrogant king' is crushing the voice of the public on the streets!"

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also hit out at the government, saying that the "arrogance" of the BJP government has increased so much that it is "mercilessly trampling" upon the voices of our women sportspersons under its boots.

