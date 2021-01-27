Image Source : ANI 'Couldn't move, it was scary': Delhi lady cop recounts fearful moments of tractor rally violence

India's national capital was bombarded with violence on Tuesday when farmers protesting against the new Agri laws went berserk. The tractor parade dissolved into anarchy on the streets of Delhi as thousands of protesters broke through barriers, fought with the police, overturned vehicles, and hoisted a religious flag from the ramparts of the iconic Red Fort, a national monument where the national tricolor is unfurled by Prime Minister on Independence Day.

Ritu, a Delhi Police constable, was on duty at the Red Fort when hordes of protesters came rushing with swords and stones, she says. "I was on duty at Red Fort yesterday when a huge crowd of farmers reached there with swords, stones, lathis, and spears," she shared.

Further, the constable said a grill collapsed on her leg and a fellow colleague's ribs. "As the crowd moved in our direction, a grill fell on my leg and another on my colleague's ribs. We couldn't move. It was a scary moment," the woman constable said as she recounted the horror.

Thousands of protesting farmers who reached ITO from the Ghazipur border also clashed with police. Many of them driving tractors reached the Red Fort and entered the monument. They hoisted flags on the domes and the flagstaff at the rampart of the Red Fort. The entire area saw chaotic scenes for hours as the protesters rampaged pelting stones and police, damaging vehicles and vandalising inside Red Fort. Police tried to control the mob using lathicharge and firing tear gas shells.

