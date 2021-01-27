Delhi violence: Yogendra Yadav, Darshan Pal among 9 farmer leaders named in 22 FIRs

Image Source : PTI (FILE) Farmers remove police barricades set up near the Red Fort during the Kisan Gantantra Parade amid the 72nd Republic Day celebrations

The Dehi Police have filed as many as 22 FIRs against rioters and nine farmer leaders in connection with Tuesday's violence in the national capital. The six of the nine leaders who are named in the police document are Yogendra Yadav, Darshan Pal, Rajinder Singh, Joginder Singh Ugrahan, Balbir Singh Rajewal and Buta Singh.

According to a PTI report, a total of 22 FIRs have been registered by police so far in connection with the violence that broke out during the farmers' tractor parade in the national capital leaving over 300 policemen injured.

An official said multiple videos and CCTV footage are being scanned to identify farmers involved in the violence on Tuesday and that strict action will be taken against the culprits.

Security has been beefed up in several places across the national capital especially at the Red Fort and farmer protest sites, with deployment of additional paramilitary forces following the violence.

The tractor parade on Tuesday that was to highlight the demands of the farmer unions to repeal three new agri laws dissolved into anarchy on the streets of the city as tens of thousands of protesters broke through barriers, fought with police, overturned vehicles and hoisted a religious flag from the ramparts of the iconic Red Fort.

