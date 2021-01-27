Delhi violence: Amit Shah chairs high-level meeting, over 200 rioters detained

Image Source : PTI Farmers gathered in front of Red Fort after their tractor parade on Republic Day.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is currently presiding over a high-level meet in Delhi to review the law and order situation in the national capital that witnessed unprecedented violence on January 26. The meeting is being attended by Home Secretary, CRPF DG, IB Director and Delhi Police Commissioner SN Srivastava.

Meanwhile, police have detained over 200 rioters and the Crime Branch will investigate the cases filed in connection with Tuesday's voilence in parts of the city during farmers' tractor parade. According to a PTI report, a total of 22 FIRs have been filed so far in connection with the violence. FIRs have been under IPC Sec 395 (dacoity), 397 (robbery, or dacoity, with attempt to cause death or grievous hurt), 120 b (punishment of criminal conspiracy) and other sections.

READ MORE: Over 300 cops injured in violence during tractor parade, says Delhi Police

Tuesday's violence left over 300 policemen injured, police said, adding that multiple videos and CCTV footage are being scanned to identify farmers involved in the violence and that strict action will be taken against the culprits.

Security has been beefed up in several places across the national capital especially at the Red Fort and farmer protest sites, with deployment of additional paramilitary forces following the violence.

READ MORE: Rakesh Tikait viral video shows him asking farmers to enter Delhi with lathis - Watch

The tractor parade on Tuesday that was to highlight the demands of the farmer unions to repeal three new agri laws dissolved into anarchy on the streets of the city as tens of thousands of protesters broke through barriers, fought with police, overturned vehicles and hoisted a religious flag from the ramparts of the iconic Red Fort.

In another related devleopment, the Samkyukta Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of protesting unions, has called a meeting later on Wednesday to discuss the violence that broke out during the farmers' tractor parade in the national capital. Before the Morcha meeting, representatives of 32 Punjab unions will also meet at the Singhu border, a major protest site against the three farm laws.

READ MORE: Red Fort breached: How rioters ran amok vandalising ticket counter, metal detector

Latest India News