Red Fort breached: How rioters ran amok vandalising ticket counter, metal detector - Watch

Image Source : ANI Visuals of vandalised metal detector gate at the premises of Red Fort.

Security has been beefed up in several places across Delhi especially at the Red Fort and farmer protest sites, with deployment of additional paramilitary forces following the violence. Visuals show that protesters on Tuesday broke the gates and entered the wells of the Red Fort. Many of them also managed to climb atop the ramparts where they hoisted their organisation’s flag.

The rioters didn't only unfurled their flags, but also damaged the 17th century monument. They vandalised the ticket room and washroom.

Meanwhile, Union Culture and Tourism Minister Prahlad Patel visited the Red Fort to take stock of the damage caused by farmers who stormed the monument. The minister has sought a report on the incident.

Delhi: Visuals of vandalised ticket counter, metal detector gate, broken shards of glass and Police caps seen at the premises of Red Fort. pic.twitter.com/4kcR9p1omB — ANI (@ANI) January 27, 2021

"I do not want to say anything on the issue yet. I have sought a report, let it come," Patel said.

During the minister's tour, one could see vandalised metal detector gate and ticket counter, and broken shards of glass at the premises of the Red Fort. He was accompanied by the secretary of culture ministry and the ASI director general.

Security forces were outnumbered by the protesters and were attacked with iron rods, sticks. Protesters also also pelted stones on them and damaged vehicles of security forces stationed at the Red Fort.

The tractor parade on Tuesday that was to highlight the demands of the farmer unions to repeal three new agri laws dissolved into anarchy on the streets of the city as tens of thousands of protesters broke through barriers, fought with police, overturned vehicles and hoisted a religious flag from the ramparts of the iconic Red Fort.

Additional PRO (Delhi Police), Anil Mittal, said 22 FIRs have been so far registered in connection with Tuesday's violence. More than 300 policemen have been injured in the incident, he said.

Meanwhile, Samkyukta Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of protesting unions, has called a meeting later on Wednesday to discuss the violence that broke out during the farmers' tractor parade in the national capital.

