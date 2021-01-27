Image Source : ANI Farmers protests: Security heightened at Red Fort, Singhu border post tractor rally violence

A day after the violence broke out during a farmers' tractor rally in various parts of the national capital, security has been heightened at the Singhu border (Delhi-Haryana border) and Red Fort. Farmers have been protesting against agricultural laws for over two months at Singhu border. A large number of security forces has been deployed at the protest site.

Speaking to ANI, Wazir Singh, a farmer from Punjab's Amritsar, said that the farmers' tractor rally was successful and he will return back to his home after the withdrawal of farm laws.

"Our tractor rally was successful except for minor incidents of violence at some places. We are here to protest against farm laws. We are not protesting for Punjab only, but for the whole country. We are not here under any pressure. We will go home, once these laws are withdrawn by the government," ANI quoted Wazir Singh as saying.

Elaborate security arrangements have been made near the Red Fort where a group of protestors climbed to the ramparts of the fort and unfurled flags yesterday.

On Tuesday, farmers broke barricades to enter Delhi and indulged in vandalism across several parts of the national capital during their Kisan tractor rally organised to protest against the new farm laws.

The Delhi Police has registered 22 FIRs so far in connection with the violence that broke out during the farmers' tractor parade in the national capital leaving over 100 policemen injured.

The tractor parade on Tuesday that was to highlight the demands of the farmer unions to repeal three new agri laws dissolved into anarchy on the streets of the city as tens of thousands of protesters broke through barriers, fought with police, overturned vehicles and hoisted a religious flag from the ramparts of the iconic Red Fort.

Additional PRO (Delhi Police), Anil Mittal, said 22 FIRs have been so far registered in connection with Tuesday's violence.

