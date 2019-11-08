Image Source : GETTY Winter is Here: Temperature drops to season's low in Delhi as chill sets in

White Walkers might not have made it past Winterfell but winter has surely arrived in Delhi. Mercury on Friday dipped to 14 degrees Celcius as chill sets in the national capital. Delhiites have had a rough week with the heightened pollution levels following Diwali, but moderate rains in the past couple of days have come as a respite. Chilly weather combined with low visibility and smog takes one to the times when Delhi used to witness bone-chilling winters and fog used to take over the streets.

The temperature recorded was four notches below the season's average a shallow fog covered the city in the morning hours. The city received 0.8 mm rainfall till 8.30 am and relative humidity was 94 per cent.

Meanwhile, parts of North India are also experiencing colder climate conditions. Several parts of Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh have reported snowfall as temperatures hit season's new low.

Jammu-Srinagar national highway remained closed for the second consecutive day following heavy snowfall and landslides which blocked vehicular movement at several places. Over 4,000 vehicles were left stranded as J&K's main highway was left paralysed.

IMD has also confirmed that Shimla and other parts of Himachal Pradesh will continue to experience heavy rains and snowfalls throughout the week.

This is also partly due to the Cyclone Maha in the west which was expected to make landfall in Gujarat but weakened over time.

Maha has caused rains on the western belt of states all the way north till J&K and Himachal Pradesh.