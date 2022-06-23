Thursday, June 23, 2022
     
Delhi's fresh move to curb winter pollution: No heavy vehicles from Oct-Feb

Sri Lasya Edited by: Sri Lasya @laasiyapriya New Delhi Published on: June 23, 2022 16:48 IST
Image Source : PTI

Delhi winter pollution

In a fresh move to curb winter pollution in Delhi, the government on Thursday said that heavy vehicles will be banned entry into the city from October 1, 2022 to February 28, 2023. 

Earlier this month, a study claimed that 64 per cent of Delhi's winter pollution load comes from outside the capital's boundaries, with "burning of agricultural waste" and "burning for heating and cooking needs" being the major sources.

Transport (12 per cent), dust (seven per cent), and domestic biomass burning (six per cent) are the major sources of locally-generated pollution in the city in winter (October 15 - January 15), the study by Council on Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW) said.

Read More | What's the source of Delhi's winter pollution? 60% from external sources, says study

 

