Google Maps to show air quality in your area now: Know how

Google has rolled out a new feature for its Google Maps and now the map will show the air quality layer to the users. The new feature update has been rolled out in the USA, and all Android and iOS users can experience the new feature.

As per 9To5Google, the new feature will update the users to know what they should be expecting from the weather front, according to the air status: whether it will be smoky, smoggy, otherwise bad, or simply wonderful.

With these details at their fingertips, users can make better-informed decisions about whether to go outside and if so, for how long. What users will see is Air Quality Index (AQI) numbers, along with guidance for outdoor activities, when the information was last updated and links to learn more, the report said.

The data comes from trusted government agencies, including the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) in the US, the report said.

Maps also show air quality information from PurpleAir, a low-cost sensor network that can give you a hyperlocal view of conditions.

To add this air quality layer to your map, users need to tap on the button in the top right corner of their phone's screen, then select Air Quality under Map details.

The information from PurpleAir is also available on Nest displays and speakers, the report said.

As per the report, there is also a wildfire layer available in the US as the wildfire season is approaching. This lets users see details about active fires in the area.

Inputs from IANS