Delhi weather updates: IMD predicts 'cold wave' in NCR from January 16-18 | CHECK DETAILS

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). Delhi weather updates: IMD predicts cold wave from January 16-18 | CHECK DETAILS.

Delhi weather updates : The cold wave is likely to return to Delhi-NCR next week with the minimum temperature expected to settle around 3 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department said.

The minimum temperature in the national capital on Saturday settled at 10.2 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season's average, it said.

The maximum temperature was recorded at 18.4 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season's average, while the humidity oscillated between 88 per cent and 57 per cent. The weather office has predicted shallow fog for Sunday (January 15) with the maximum and minimum temperatures likely to settle around 17 and 7 degrees Celsius, respectively.

The Met office has predicted a cold wave to prevail over many places in Delhi-NCR between Monday (January 16) and Wednesday (January 18). The minimum temperature at Ayanagar and Ridge may settle around 3 degrees Celsius on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Large parts of north and northwest India recorded below-normal maximum and minimum temperatures on most days this month before a western disturbance brought relief, an IMD official said.

This was due to a layer of dense fog persisting over the Indo-Gangetic plains for the past 10 to 11 days and a large gap between two western disturbances that allowed frosty winds from snow-clad mountains to blow in for a longer-than-usual period, he added.

The Indo-Gangetic plains have a lot of moisture owing to the large number of water bodies and rivers in the region. High moisture content, low temperatures and calm winds are the recipe for dense fog, the official explained.

"The region recorded below-normal maximum temperatures this month so far due to dense fog, which reduced sunshine hours. Low day temperatures mean early cooling and early fog formation in the evening," he added.

Once the prevailing western disturbance retreats, frosty northwesterly winds will start blowing towards the plains. According to data from the Central Pollution Control Board, the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) at 7 pm was 'very poor' at 340.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

Weather warning -KNOW ABOUT COLOUR CODES:

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) uses four colour codes for weather warnings:

Green (no action needed) Yellow (watch and stay updated) Orange (be prepared) Red (take action)

In the plains, the Met office declares a cold wave if the minimum temperature dips to four degrees Celsius or when the minimum temperature is 10 degrees or below and is 4.5 notches below the normal.

A severe cold wave is when the minimum temperature dips to two degrees Celsius or the departure from the normal is more than 6.4 degrees. A cold day is when the minimum temperature is less than or equal to 10 degrees Celsius below the normal and the maximum temperature is at least 4.5 degrees below the normal. A severe cold day is when the maximum is 6.5 degrees Celsius or more below the normal.

ALSO READ: Delhi weather update: Minimum temperature settles at 10.2 °C; AQI remains in 'very poor' category

ALSO READ: Weather update: Parts of Delhi, Haryana, Punjab receive light rain; temporary respite from cold wave

Latest India News