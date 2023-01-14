Delhi weather update: Minimum temperature settles at 10.2 °C; AQI remains in 'very poor' category

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE IMAGE Delhi weather update: Minimum temperature settles at 10.2 °C; AQI remains in the 'very poor' category

Delhi weather: Amid some respite from the cold wave, the minimum temperature in Delhi on Saturday settled at 10.2 degree Celsius -- three notches above the season's average.

The Indian Meteorological Department said that the national capital is likely to witness a partly cloudy sky during the day. Meanwhile, the weather department also claimed that cold wave conditions are likely to return again in isolated pockets of Delhi and its neighbouring states from Sunday, January 15.

Meanwhile, people in the city were also seen sitting around bonfires to get relief.

Cold wave to return from Jan 15: IMD

The humidity at 8.30 am was recorded at 88 per cent, the IMD said. The maximum temperature is expected to settle at 21 degrees Celsius, it said.

On January 15, the IMD also expects dense to very dense fog likely in some parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi; in isolated pockets over Uttar Pradesh.

Dense fog in isolated pockets over Jammu division, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, north Madhya Pradesh and Bihar is also expected with cold day conditions likely in isolated pockets over Uttar Pradesh on January 15.

Delhi air quality continues to remain in 'very poor' category

According to the data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the air quality of Delhi continues to remain in the 'very poor' category as the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 374 on Saturday morning.

Notably, an AQI between 0 to 100 is considered as good, while from 100 to 200 it is moderate, 201 and 300 is considered 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

