Cold wave numbs Delhi-NCR: IGI Airport issues fog alert for passengers, 12 trains delayed in North India

Delhi weather update today : The Delhi Airport today (January 5) issued a fog alert for all its passengers. According to the authorities, low visibility procedures are in progress at the Delhi Airport.

All flight operations are currently normal and the passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information, the authorities added.

TRAINS DELAYED/ RESCHEDULED:

Many trains are also running late owing to the dense fog and visibility level today. Around 12 trains are running late and two trains were rescheduled in the Northern Railway region due to fog.

The fog has reduced visibility all over North India.

IMD alert :

IMD said in a statement, dense to very dense fog and cold day conditions are likely to continue over North-West India during the next three-four days. It said, "Cold wave conditions are likely to continue over northwest India during the next three days and the intensity will decrease thereafter.

"People in the wee hours were seen huddled around the bonfire.

"My shop gets opened 5 A.M. For survival I have to overcome the cold," an e-rickshaw mechanic who was seen around the fire told media.

As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the minimum and maximum temperatures in January 2023 are most likely to remain below normal over many parts of central India and adjoining areas of peninsular, east and northwest India.

Meanwhile, Delhi's minimum temperature plunged to a season's lowest of 4.4 degrees Celsius on Wednesday (January 4) even as a dense layer of fog lowered visibility to 200 metres, affecting the movement of road and rail traffic.

