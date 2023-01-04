Weather update: IMD predicts intense 'cold day' conditions over northwest India for next 4-5 days | DETAILS

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). Cold day conditions likely to continue over northwest India for 4-5 days.

Cold wave in India: Dense to very dense fog, cold day conditions are likely to continue over northwest India during the next 4-5 days, Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

A severe cold day was observed on Tuesday (January 3) over most pockets of Punjab, some pockets of Haryana, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, due to the persistence of fog and low cloud coverage.

IMD said that the cold wave conditions will very likely continue over northwest India during the next three days and thereafter, decrease in intensity. It warned about difficult driving conditions, chances of traffic collisions, train delays, flight cancellations and tripping of power lines due to the weather conditions.

Necessary precautions amid cold wave conditions:

People having asthmatic problems can suffer from shortness of breath, wheezing and coughing, and irritation and infection in the eyes. IMD suggested people to carry essential items like water and medicines for long journeys and drive safely using fog lights.

It also advised people to check with railway, airlines, state transport, and ferry service operators for journey schedules.

Delhi shivers:

Meanwhile, cold day conditions gripped Delhi on Tuesday as frosty winds from the Himalayas swept through the plains, according to India Meteorological Department. The maximum temperature dropped five notches below normal at many places in the national capital including Lodhi Road, Palam, Jafarpur and Mayur Vihar, the IMD said.

Shallow fog wrapped parts of the city in the morning, reducing visibility and affecting vehicular movement. A layer of 'dense' to 'very dense' fog over the Indo-Gangetic plains and adjoining central and eastern parts of the country affected rail and air traffic. At least 21 trains to Delhi were delayed by one-and-a-half to five hours due to the foggy weather, an Indian Railways spokesperson said.

An official at the Indira Gandhi International Airport here said five flights were diverted to Jaipur on Monday night due to bad weather in Delhi.

"Due to fog and low cloud cover, severe cold day conditions were observed over Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. Cold day conditions were observed over some pockets of Delhi and isolated areas in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh," an IMD official said.

A 'cold day' is when the minimum temperature is less than or equal to 10 degrees Celsius below normal and the maximum temperature is at least 4. 5 degrees Celsius below normal. A 'severe cold day' is when the maximum temperature is 6. 5 degrees Celsius or more below normal.

The Safdarjung observatory, Delhi's primary weather station, recorded a minimum temperature of 8.5 degrees Celsius- a notch above normal. The maximum temperature in the national capital settled at 16.1 degrees Celsius, a departure of three degrees from normal.

(With ANI inputs)

