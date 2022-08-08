Delhi weather update: Light rain expected as city wakes up to humid morning

Follow us on Image Source : PTI New Delhi: Vehicles stuck in a traffic jam following monsoon rainfall

Highlights Light rain and drizzle is expected in the national capital today.

Delhi woke up to a humid morning with the minimum temperature at 25.1 degrees Celsius.

The relative humidity at 8.30 am stood at 86 per cent.

The weather office has predicted a generally cloudy sky for the day with the possibility of light rain or drizzle. The maximum temperature is expected to settle around 33 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature in the national capital was 27. 4 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average, they said.

Rain lashed some parts of the city on Sunday with the maximum temperature settling at 29.2 degrees Celsius, five notches below the average, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

A moderate spell of rainfall was reported from several areas of the national capital, including Mayur Vihar, Burari and parts of Noida on Saturday. After rainfall, waterlogging was also reported in many areas.

While the maximum temperature in Delhi settled at 33.5 degrees Celsius, one notch below the normal, the minimum temperature settled at 26.3 degrees Celsius, another notch below the normal, as per an IMD bulletin.

The relative humidity at 5.30 pm was recorded at 70 per cent, the IMD bulletin said.

Owing to the rainy season, the air quality in the national capital has improved due to which its air quality index is resting between the 'good' and 'satisfactory' categories from the earlier 'very poor' category for the past few weeks.

(With PTI Inputs)

