IN PICS | Monsoon finally arrives in Delhi; NCR receives heavy downpour

Delhi weather today: Delhi welcomed the first monsoon showers on Thursday morning which provided a much-needed respite from the oppressive heat. The India Meteorological Department said the southwest monsoon further advanced into Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmiri, some parts of Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan on June 30. Most parts of the capital reported a good spell of rain. The showers, however, brought the familiar sight of snaking lines of vehicles stuck on waterlogged roads for interminable minutes. According to IMD data, the monsoon covered Delhi 29 times in June and 33 times in July in the last 62 years.

Image Source : PTI Vehicles ply on a waterlogged road amid monsoon rains, near Pragati Maidan in New Delhi, Thursday, June 30, 2022

Image Source : PTI Ghaziabad: Boys play on a waterlogged road amid monsoon rains

Image Source : PTI Passengers wait under shades at a platform amid monsoon rains, at Ghaziabad Railway Station

Image Source : PTI Traffic snarls on a busy Delhi raod

Image Source : PTI New Delhi: A man stands outside his shanty amid monsoon rains

Image Source : PTI New Delhi: Pedestrians holding umbrellas walk on the road amid rains

