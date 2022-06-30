Thursday, June 30, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. IN PICS | Monsoon finally arrives in Delhi; NCR receives heavy downpour

IN PICS | Monsoon finally arrives in Delhi; NCR receives heavy downpour

Weather experts have said the monsoon is expected to yield good rainfall in Delhi in the first 10 days and help cover the rain deficit. Since June 1, Delhi has received 67 per cent less rainfall than normal, putting it in the category of "large deficient" states. 

Vani Mehrotra Written By: Vani Mehrotra @vani_mehrotra New Delhi Published on: June 30, 2022 12:00 IST
Delhi weather today, Delhi monsoon
Image Source : PTI

New Delhi: Pedestrians holding umbrellas walk on the road amid rains

Delhi weather today: Delhi welcomed the first monsoon showers on Thursday morning which provided a much-needed respite from the oppressive heat. The India Meteorological Department said the southwest monsoon further advanced into Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmiri, some parts of Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan on June 30. Most parts of the capital reported a good spell of rain. The showers, however, brought the familiar sight of snaking lines of vehicles stuck on waterlogged roads for interminable minutes. According to IMD data, the monsoon covered Delhi 29 times in June and 33 times in July in the last 62 years.

India Tv - Delhi weather today, Delhi monsoon

Image Source : PTI

Vehicles ply on a waterlogged road amid monsoon rains, near Pragati Maidan in New Delhi, Thursday, June 30, 2022

India Tv - Delhi weather today, Delhi monsoon

Image Source : PTI

Ghaziabad: Boys play on a waterlogged road amid monsoon rains

India Tv - Delhi weather today, Delhi monsoon

Image Source : PTI

Passengers wait under shades at a platform amid monsoon rains, at Ghaziabad Railway Station

 

India Tv - Delhi weather today, Delhi monsoon

Image Source : PTI

Traffic snarls on a busy Delhi raod

India Tv - Delhi weather today, Delhi monsoon

Image Source : PTI

New Delhi: A man stands outside his shanty amid monsoon rains

 

India Tv - Delhi weather today, Delhi monsoon

Image Source : PTI

New Delhi: Pedestrians holding umbrellas walk on the road amid rains

Latest India News

Top News

Latest News