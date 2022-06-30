IN PICS | Monsoon finally arrives in Delhi; NCR receives heavy downpour
Weather experts have said the monsoon is expected to yield good rainfall in Delhi in the first 10 days and help cover the rain deficit. Since June 1, Delhi has received 67 per cent less rainfall than normal, putting it in the category of "large deficient" states.
Delhi weather today: Delhi welcomed the first monsoon showers on Thursday morning which provided a much-needed respite from the oppressive heat. The India Meteorological Department said the southwest monsoon further advanced into Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmiri, some parts of Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan on June 30. Most parts of the capital reported a good spell of rain. The showers, however, brought the familiar sight of snaking lines of vehicles stuck on waterlogged roads for interminable minutes. According to IMD data, the monsoon covered Delhi 29 times in June and 33 times in July in the last 62 years.