Delhi witnesses sudden change in weather; IMD predicts rain

Delhi witnessed a sudden change in weather on Sunday evening as skies turned cloudy, giving much-needed relief to the people of the national capital. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a possibility of thunder and lighting, with the maximum temperature forecasted to be around 39 degree Celsius.

According to IMD, thunderstorm/duststorm with light to moderate intensity rain and winds likely to occur over and adjoining areas of Delhi NCR during the next 2 hours.

A passing Western Disturbance is forecasted to be a reason for the change in weather, as per IMD officials.

The air quality index (AQI) in the national capital was 100 at 8.05 am, real-time data issued by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) showed.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

