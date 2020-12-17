Image Source : PTI It's cold in Delhi: Icy winds bring minimum temperature to 5 degree Celsius, 'cold wave' to continue

Delhiites woke up to a chilly morning on Thursday with minimum temperature dipping to 5 degree Celsius, 3 degrees below normal, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD)’s Mausam app.

A thick blanket of fog enveloped the city as a icy cold wave from snow-covered western Himalayas over Delhi dropped the mercury further. The IMD has predicted a maximum temperature of 18 degrees Celsius today, four notches below normal.

The national capital recorded the lowest temperature of the season so far on Tuesday with the mercury dipping to 4.1 degrees Celsius.

IMD scientists said Delhi has been reeling under a cold spell as it has recorded more than two “cold days” in a row now. However, there was no cold wave on Wednesday in Delhi as the minimum temperature was 5.8 degrees Celsius but does not meet the cold wave criteria.

People were also seen sitting near the fire to protect themselves from the cold in Anand Vihar area.

