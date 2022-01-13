Delhi's air quality remains 'moderate'; fog likely over next few days

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi's air quality remains 'moderate'

Air quality in Delhi continues to remain in the 'moderate' category, with the city recording an overall Air Quality Index (AQI) at 142, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR). The air quality in the national capital slipped from the 'satisfactory' category to the 'moderate' category on Wednesday.

The air quality in the national capital was in the 'satisfactory category' continuously for three days from January 9 to January 11.

As per the government agencies, and AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

On Wednesday, Delhi's minimum temperature had increased marginally due to partly cloudy sky and settled at 8.2 degrees Celsius, a notch above normal.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the national capital recorded a maximum temperature of 18.1 degrees Celsius, two notches below normal.

Moderate fog is likely over the next few days.

Very dense fog is when the visibility is between 0 and 50 metres, 51 and 200 is dense , 201 and 500 moderate, and 501 and 1,000 metres shallow.

