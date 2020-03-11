Properties of those involved in Delhi violence will be seized: Amit Shah in Lok Sabha

Image Source : TWITTER/@ANI Property of those involved in Delhi violence will be seized: Amit Shah in Lok Sabha

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday unequivocally said that properties of those involved in Delhi violence will be seized. He was speaking in Lok Sabha. This was Amit Shah's first statement in Lok Sabha after a horrific spate of violence engulfed New Delhi in the month of February this year. In his speech, Amit Shah praised the role of Delhi Police, who he said, successfully contained violence and rioting in the national capital within 36 hours.

"Nobody responsible for Delhi violence will be spared," said Amit Shah adding that action will be taken irrespective of anything, even religion, caste or political affiliation.

At the very beginning of his speech, Amit Shah condoled those who lost lives in Delhi violence. He later said that 52 people were dead during incidents of rioting in the national capital.

'Muslims being misled on CAA'

He lashed out at the Opposition for "misleading" Muslims on Citizenship (Amendment) Act. Referring to Congress president Sonia Gandhi's "aar paar ki ladai" speech, Amit Shah accused her of delivering "hate speech" following which incidents of violence and Shaheen Bagh protests began.

He sought to assure Lok Sabha that "not even one innocent" will be arrested as the cases are investigated. He called Delhi violence a "pre-planned conspiracy".

Shah lauds Delhi Police role during violence

Amit Shah lauded Delhi Police on number of occasions. He said that he was in constant touch with the police during riots and denied charges that he was busy visiting Taj Mahal when Delhi was burning. He said that 700 FIRs were lodged in connection with Delhi violence. He added that 1100 rioters had been identified with the help of face identification software.

He sought to counter charges that a particular community was being targetted by the police.

"Action has been taken against members of both communities," Amit Shah.

Congress MPs staged a walkout during Amit Shah's speech. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari criticised this act and said that this was not in healthy spirit of democracy.

Also Read | Amit Shah tears into Opposition over Delhi riots' debate