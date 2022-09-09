Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV. Delhi: 3 dead, 7 feared trapped under debris after under construction building collapse in Azad market area.

Delhi building collapse : Around three persons are dead and several others got injured after an under-construction building collapsed in the Azad Market area of the national capital on Friday (September 9).

Also, seven persons are trapped under debris and the rescue operation is underway.

A call was received at around 9:27 am regarding a building collapse in Azad Market area today.

According to the fire department, around four fire tenders have been rushed to the site.

The search operation is still underway.

More details are awaited in this regard.

ALSO READ: Kurla building collapse: Owner who had rented out flats arrested

Latest India News