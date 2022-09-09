Friday, September 09, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Delhi: 3 dead, 7 feared trapped under debris after under construction building collapse in Azad market area

Delhi: 3 dead, 7 feared trapped under debris after under construction building collapse in Azad market area

Delhi building collapse: According to the fire department, around four fire tenders have been rushed to the site.

Reported By : Shrutika Edited By : Sheenu Sharma | New Delhi
Updated on: September 09, 2022 10:08 IST
Delhi building collapse, under construction building collapses, Azad Market, death toll, injured, la
Image Source : INDIA TV. Delhi: 3 dead, 7 feared trapped under debris after under construction building collapse in Azad market area.

Delhi building collapse: Around three persons are dead and several others got injured after an under-construction building collapsed in the Azad Market area of the national capital on Friday (September 9). 

Also, seven persons are trapped under debris and the rescue operation is underway. 

A call was received at around 9:27 am regarding a building collapse in Azad Market area today.

According to the fire department, around four fire tenders have been rushed to the site.

The search operation is still underway.

More details are awaited in this regard. 

ALSO READ: Delhi: Building collapse kills one, injures others in Mustafabad area

ALSO READ: Kurla building collapse: Owner who had rented out flats arrested

Latest India News

Top News

Latest News