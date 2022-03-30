All 3 Delhi MCDs will be clubbed into one, says Amit Shah in Lok Sabha

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said that all three Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will be clubbed into one. Speaking in Lok Sabha, Amit Shah said that earlier there used to be only one single MCD body in the national capital.

The decision to merge the three MCDs into one was approved last week on Tuesday by the Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Bill for 'The Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Act, 2022' will provide for a unified Municipal Corporation of Delhi by subsuming the existing three corporations.

The erstwhile Delhi Municipal Corporation was trifurcated into three municipal bodies -- South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC), North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), and East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) -- in 2011 vide the Delhi Municipal Corporation Amendment Act, 1911 (Delhi Act, 12 Of 2011).

The trifurcation of the corporation was uneven in terms of the territorial divisions and revenue generating potential of each corporation. As a result, there was a huge gap in the resources available to the three bodies, vis-a-vis their obligations.

The gap has widened over a period of time, increasing the financial difficulties of the three municipal bodies, leaving them incapacitated to make timely payment of salaries and retirement benefits to their employees, thereby creating serious impediments in maintaining civic services in the national capital.

