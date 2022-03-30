Wednesday, March 30, 2022
     
 Live tv
Breaking
  • Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will be in New Delhi from March 31 to April 1
  • Jammu and Kashmir govt terminates five employees for having terror links, reports ANI
X
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. All 3 Delhi MCDs will be clubbed into one, says Amit Shah in Lok Sabha

All 3 Delhi MCDs will be clubbed into one, says Amit Shah in Lok Sabha

The decision to merge the three MCDs into one was approved last week on Tuesday by the Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

India TV News Desk Written by: India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: March 30, 2022 16:13 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
Image Source : PTI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Highlights

  • All 3 Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will be clubbed into one, Amit Shah in Lok Sabha
  • Earlier there used to be only one single MCD body, he said
  • Decision to merge 3 MCDs into one was approved last week by Union Cabinet chaired by PM Modi

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said that all three Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will be clubbed into one. Speaking in Lok Sabha, Amit Shah said that earlier there used to be only one single MCD body in the national capital.

The decision to merge the three MCDs into one was approved last week on Tuesday by the Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Bill for 'The Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Act, 2022' will provide for a unified Municipal Corporation of Delhi by subsuming the existing three corporations.

The erstwhile Delhi Municipal Corporation was trifurcated into three municipal bodies -- South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC), North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), and East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) -- in 2011 vide the Delhi Municipal Corporation Amendment Act, 1911 (Delhi Act, 12 Of 2011).

The trifurcation of the corporation was uneven in terms of the territorial divisions and revenue generating potential of each corporation. As a result, there was a huge gap in the resources available to the three bodies, vis-a-vis their obligations.

The gap has widened over a period of time, increasing the financial difficulties of the three municipal bodies, leaving them incapacitated to make timely payment of salaries and retirement benefits to their employees, thereby creating serious impediments in maintaining civic services in the national capital.

(With inputs from PTI)

ALSO READCCTV, security barrier at Arvind Kejriwal's residence in Delhi vandalised by BJYM workers

ALSO READ | Jammu and Kashmir government terminates five government employees for having terror links

Latest India News

Russia Ukraine News
Elections 2022

Top News

Latest News