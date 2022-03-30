Wednesday, March 30, 2022
     
  • Jammu and Kashmir govt terminates five employees for having terror links, reports ANI
CCTV, security barrier at Arvind Kejriwal's residence vandalised by unidentified men, claims Manish Sisodia

According to Manish Sisodia, the miscreants broke the security barrier outside Arvind Kejriwal's residence in Delhi.

India TV News Desk Written by: India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: March 30, 2022 13:54 IST
Manish Sisodia with Arvind Kejriwal at Delhi Assembly in
Image Source : PTI

Manish Sisodia with Arvind Kejriwal at Delhi Assembly in New Delhi.

Aam Aadmi Party (AA) leader Manish Sisodia has claimed that anti-social elements dismantled the CCTV camera installed at the residence of Delhi's Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the national capital. Sisodia is the Deputy Chief Minister.

According to Sisodia, the miscreants also broke the security barrier outside Kejriwal's residence. Besides, the boom barrier at the entrance gate was also dismantled.

"Anti-social elements have broken CCTV cameras and security barriers by attacking Chief Minister @ArvindKejriwal ji's house in Delhi. The boom barrier on the gate has also been broken," he tweeted in Hindi. 

