CCTV, security barrier at Arvind Kejriwal's residence vandalised by unidentified men, claims Manish Sisodia

Image Source : PTI Manish Sisodia with Arvind Kejriwal at Delhi Assembly in New Delhi.

Aam Aadmi Party (AA) leader Manish Sisodia has claimed that anti-social elements dismantled the CCTV camera installed at the residence of Delhi's Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the national capital. Sisodia is the Deputy Chief Minister.

According to Sisodia, the miscreants also broke the security barrier outside Kejriwal's residence. Besides, the boom barrier at the entrance gate was also dismantled.

"Anti-social elements have broken CCTV cameras and security barriers by attacking Chief Minister @ArvindKejriwal ji's house in Delhi. The boom barrier on the gate has also been broken," he tweeted in Hindi.

